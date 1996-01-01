21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
Problem 20b
At 100℃ the rms speed of nitrogen molecules is 576 m/s. Nitrogen at 100℃ and a pressure of 2.0 atm is held in a container with a 10 cm x 10 cm square wall. Estimate the rate of molecular collisions (collisions/s) on this wall.
