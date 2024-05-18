Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This principle is crucial for analyzing the forces acting on the bicyclist as they descend the hill, allowing us to calculate the required force to maintain a specific speed against opposing forces like air resistance.

Force of Air Resistance The force of air resistance, or drag, is a frictional force that opposes the motion of an object through the air. In this scenario, it is modeled as being proportional to the speed of the bicyclist, expressed as Fₐᵢᵣ = cv, where c is a constant. Understanding this relationship is essential for determining the total force needed to achieve the desired speed while descending the hill.