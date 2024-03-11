Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. In this scenario, understanding the initial speed of the motorboat and how it changes over time is crucial for calculating the distance traveled before it comes to rest. Recommended video: Guided course 08:25 08:25 Kinematics Equations

Drag Force Drag force is a resistive force that opposes the motion of an object through a fluid, such as water or air. In this case, it is stated that the drag force is proportional to the velocity of the motorboat. This means that as the boat slows down, the drag force decreases, affecting the rate at which the boat decelerates until it stops. Recommended video: Guided course 06:48 06:48 Intro to Centripetal Forces