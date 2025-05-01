Recall that the work done by a spring when stretched or compressed from an initial extension \(x_i\) to a final extension \(x_f\) is given by the difference in elastic potential energy: \(W = \frac{1}{2} k x_i^2 - \frac{1}{2} k x_f^2\) if work done by the spring is considered, or \(W = \frac{1}{2} k x_f^2 - \frac{1}{2} k x_i^2\) if work done on the spring is considered. Here, since the cantilever is extending, we consider the work done by the cantilever as the change in stored energy.