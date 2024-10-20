Understand the concept of kinetic energy: Kinetic energy is the energy that an object possesses due to its motion. It is given by the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>E</mi><mi>k</mi></msub> = <mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>2</mn></mfrac><mi>m</mi><msup><mi>v</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is the mass of the object and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>v</mi></math> is its velocity.