Ohm's Law Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed by the formula V = I * R. Understanding this law is essential for calculating current and resistance in electrical circuits. Recommended video: Guided course 03:07 03:07 Resistance and Ohm's Law

Power in Electrical Circuits Power (P) in electrical circuits is defined as the rate at which electrical energy is consumed or converted into another form of energy. It is calculated using the formula P = V * I, where P is power in watts, V is voltage in volts, and I is current in amperes. This concept is crucial for determining the current flowing through the lamp and the resistance of the bulb. Recommended video: Guided course 06:18 06:18 Power in Circuits