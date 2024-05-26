Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Equation The wave equation describes the relationship between the displacement of a wave and its position and time. In the given equation D = 0.22 sin (5.6x + 34t), D represents the displacement, x is the position along the cord, and t is time. The coefficients in front of x and t indicate the wave's spatial and temporal frequency, respectively. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Equations for Transverse Standing Waves

Wave Velocity Wave velocity is the speed at which a wave propagates through a medium. It can be calculated using the formula v = ω/k, where ω is the angular frequency and k is the wave number. In the given equation, ω = 34 rad/s and k = 5.6 rad/m, allowing us to determine the wave's velocity. Recommended video: Guided course 03:48 03:48 Velocity of Waves on a String