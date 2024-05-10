18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
Problem 15.32
(III) A transverse wave on a cord is given by D( x, t) = 0.12 sin (3.0x - 15.0t) , where D and x are in meters and t is in seconds.
(b) At t = 0.20s, what are the displacement, velocity, and acceleration of a point on the cord where x = 0.60m?
