Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A wire is connected to the positive and negative plates of a capacitor. Electrons in the wire feel an attraction toward the positive plate of a capacitor, and a repulsion from the negative plate. What is true about the motion of these electrons?
A
The electrons’ speeds increase the entire time the capacitor is connected.
B
The electrons’ speeds decrease the entire time the capacitor is connected.
C
Electrons are not the particles that are moving.
D
There is not enough information to answer.
E
The electrons keep speeding up, then colliding with other particles, and then repeating.