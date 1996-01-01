Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
Problem
Which of the following is always true about capacitors and batteries?
A
Batteries hold more energy than capacitors.
B
Batteries hold less energy than capacitors.
C
Capacitors provide a steady current for longer than batteries.
D
Batteries cause protons to move and capacitors cause electrons to move.
E
Batteries cause electrons to move and capacitors cause protons to move.
F
Batteries provide a steady current for longer than capacitors.
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Electric Circuits Intro
by Professor Anderson
30 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Electric Current
by Professor Anderson
23 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Charge in a AA Battery
by Professor Anderson
23 views
Hide transcripts
Intro to Current
by Patrick Ford
1
1
70 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Current in Everyday Devices
by Professor Anderson
15 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - DC vs. AC
by Professor Anderson
23 views
Hide transcripts
The Electric Battery and Conventional Current - Introduction to Basic Electricity
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
32 views
Hide transcripts
Electric Current, An Explanation
by Step by Step Science
40 views
Hide transcripts
Intro to current (& Amperes)
by Khan Academy India - English
20 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.