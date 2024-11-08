(II) Determine the magnitudes and directions of the currents in each resistor shown in Fig. 26–57. The batteries have emfs of ε₁ = 9.0V and ε₂ = 12.0V and the resistors have values of R₁ = 25 Ω, R₂ = 48 Ω, and R₃ = 35 Ω .

(a) Ignore internal resistance of the batteries.

(b) Assume each battery has internal resistance r = 1.0 Ω. <IMAGE>