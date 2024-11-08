The circuit shown in Fig. 26–89 is a primitive 4-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC). In this circuit, to represent each digit (2ⁿ) of a binary number, a “1” has the nᵗʰ switch closed whereas zero (“0”) has the switch open. For example, 0010 is represented by closing switch n = 1, while all other switches are open. Show that the voltage V across the 1.0 - Ω resistor for the binary numbers 0001, 0010, 0100, and 1010 (which represent 1, 2, 4, 10) follows the pattern that you expect for a 4-bit DAC.





<IMAGE>