26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
Problem 26d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
NT You've built a device that uses the energy from a rapidly discharged capacitor to launch the capacitor straight up. One capacitor, with a mass of 3.5 g, is launched to a height of 1.6 m after having been charged to 100 V. What is its capacitance in μF?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Energy Stored by Capacitor with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos