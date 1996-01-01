22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19x
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Problems 75, 76, and 77 you are given the equation used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to a. Write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation. 50 J=−n(8.31 J/mol K)(350K)ln(1/3)
