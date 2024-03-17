17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
4:24 minutes
Problem 14.32b
(II) A 0.25-kg mass at the end of a spring oscillates 3.2 times per second with an amplitude of 0.15 m. Determine
(b) the speed when it is 0.10 m from equilibrium.
