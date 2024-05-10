6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
10:37 minutes
Problem 12.67
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When a mass of 25 kg is hung from the middle of a fixed straight aluminum wire, the wire sags to make an angle of 12° with the horizontal as shown in Fig. 12–90. Determine the radius of the wire.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice