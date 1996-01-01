A home mechanic wants to raise the 310-kg engine out of a car. The plan is to stretch a rope vertically from the engine to a branch of a tree 6.0 m above, and back to the bumper (Fig. 12–96). When the mechanic climbs up a stepladder and pulls horizontally on the rope at its midpoint, the engine rises out of the car.

(a) How much force must the mechanic exert to hold the engine 0.50 m above its normal position?

<IMAGE>