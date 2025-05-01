A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by v ⃗ = [ 5.00 m / s − ( 0.0180 m / s 3 ) t 2 ] i ^ + [ 2.00 m / s + ( 0.550 m / s 2 ) t ] j ^ \vec{v} = \left[ 5.00~\mathrm{m/s} - (0.0180~\mathrm{m/s^3})t^2 \right] \hat{i} + \left[ 2.00~\mathrm{m/s} + (0.550~\mathrm{m/s^2})t \right] \hat{j} v =[5.00 m/s−(0.0180 m/s3)t2]i^+[2.00 m/s+(0.550 m/s2)t]j^. What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at t = 8.00 s t=8.00\text{ }s ? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at t = 8.00 s t=8.00\text{ }s ?