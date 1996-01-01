Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureTemperature
1:17 minutes
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

Like the Kelvin scale, the Rankine scale is an absolute temperature scale: Absolute zero is zero degrees Rankine (0°R). However, the units of this scale are the same size as those of the Fahrenheit scale rather than the Celsius scale. What is the numerical value of the triple-point temperature of water on the Rankine scale?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
4:54m

Watch next

Master Introduction To Temperature Scales with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.