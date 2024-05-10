20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
4:43 minutes
Problem 17.33b
(II) Typical temperatures in the interior of the Earth and Sun are about 4000°C and 15 x 10⁶ °C, respectively.
(b) What percent error is made in each case if a person forgets to change °C to K?
