33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
Problem 34
Some electro-optic materials can change their index of refraction in response to an applied voltage. Suppose a plano-convex lens (flat on one side, a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other), made from a material whose normal index of refraction is 1.500, is creating an of an object that is 50.0 cm from the lens. By how much would the index of refraction need to be increased to move the 5.0 cm closer to the lens?
