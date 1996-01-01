33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
Problem 35a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
High-power lasers are used to cut and weld materials by focusing the laser beam to a very small spot. This is like using a magnifying lens to focus the sun's light to a small spot that can burn things. As an engineer, you have designed a laser cutting device in which the material to be cut is placed 5.0 cm behind the lens. You have selected a high-power laser with a wavelength of 1.06 μm. Your calculations indicate that the laser must be focused to a 5.0-μm-diameter spot in order to have sufficient power to make the cut. What is the minimum diameter of the lens you must install?
