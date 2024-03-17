13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Problem 10.63a
(II) Estimate the kinetic energy of the Earth with respect to the Sun as the sum of two terms, (a) that due to its daily rotation about its axis, [Assume the Earth is a uniform sphere with mass = 6.0 x 10²⁴ kg , radius = 6.4 x 10⁶ m, and is 1.5 x 10⁸ km from the Sun.]
