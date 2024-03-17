13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Problem 11.19a
(II) Hurricanes can involve winds in excess of 120km/h at the outer edge. Make a rough estimate of
(a) the energy, of such a hurricane, approximating it as a rigidly rotating uniform cylinder of air (density 1.3 kg/m³) of radius 85 km and height 4.5 km.
