A motorist is driving at 20 m/s when she sees that a traffic light 200 m ahead has just turned red. She knows that this light stays red for 15 s, and she wants to reach the light just as it turns green again. It takes her 1.0 s to step on the brakes and begin slowing. What is her speed as she reaches the light at the instant it turns green?
