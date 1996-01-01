Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsKinematics Equations
2:39 minutes
Problem 2h
Textbook Question

At launch a rocket ship weighs 4.5 million pounds. When it is launched from rest, it takes 8.00 s to reach 161 km/h; at the end of the first 1.00 min, its speed is 1610 km/h. (a) What is the average acceleration (in m/s2) of the rocket (i) during the first 8.00 s and (ii) between 8.00 s and the end of the first 1.00 min?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
8:25m

Watch next

Master Kinematics Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.