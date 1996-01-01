At launch a rocket ship weighs 4.5 million pounds. When it is launched from rest, it takes 8.00 s to reach 161 km/h; at the end of the first 1.00 min, its speed is 1610 km/h. (a) What is the average acceleration (in m/s2) of the rocket (i) during the first 8.00 s and (ii) between 8.00 s and the end of the first 1.00 min?
Verified Solution
