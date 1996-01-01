Physics
17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem
An air-track glider attached to a spring oscillates between the 50 cm mark and the 62 cm mark. It completes seven oscillations in 10 s. What is the maximum speed of the glider as it oscillates?
A
10
cm/s
B
14
cm/s
C
17
cm/s
D
32
cm/s
E
42
cm/s
F
26
cm/s
Show Answer
Next question
