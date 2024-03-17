17. Periodic Motion
Carbon dioxide is a linear molecule. The carbon–oxygen bonds in this molecule act very much like springs. Figure 14–45 shows one possible way the oxygen atoms in this molecule can oscillate: the oxygen atoms oscillate symmetrically in and out, while the central carbon atom remains at rest. Hence each oxygen atom acts like a simple harmonic oscillator with a mass equal to the mass of an oxygen atom. It is observed that this oscillation occurs with a frequency of ƒ = 2.83 x 10¹³ Hz. What is the spring constant of the C O bond?
<IMAGE>
