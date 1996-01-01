18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Problem 17c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two loudspeakers emit sound waves of the same frequency along the x-axis. The amplitude of each wave is a. The sound intensity is minimum when speaker 2 is 10 cm behind speaker 1. The intensity increases as speaker 2 is moved forward and first reaches maximum, with amplitude 2a, when it is 30 cm in front of speaker 1. What is c. The amplitude of the sound (as a multiple of a) if the speakers are placed side by side?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Wave Interference & Superposition with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos