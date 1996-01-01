Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Suppose you are listening to two tones, one of 50 Hz, and the other of 10,000 Hz. If the sources of these tones are equal in intensity at your location, which do you perceive to have a higher sound intensity level (in dB), and by what factor?
A
The 50 Hz tone seems 40 times louder than the 10,000 Hz tone.
B
The 50 Hz tone seems 1000 times louder than the 10,000 Hz tone.
C
The 10,000 Hz tone seems three times louder than the 50 Hz tone.
D
The 10,000 Hz tone seems 40 times louder than the 50 Hz tone.
E
If the intensities are the same, they will seem to have the same sound intensity level.
F
The 50 Hz tone seems three times louder than the 10,000 Hz tone.