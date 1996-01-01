Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Suppose you are listening to two tones, one of 50 Hz, and the other of 10,000 Hz. If the sources of these tones are equal in intensity at your location, which do you perceive to have a higher sound intensity level (in dB), and by what factor?

