You want to build a large storage container, with outer walls and an open top, as shown, so that you can load things into it, while it floats on fresh water, without any water getting inside. If the bottom face of the container measures 3.0 m by 8.0 m, how high should the side walls be, such that the combined mass of container and inside load is 100,000 kg?
