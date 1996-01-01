Buoyancy & Buoyant Force Practice Problems
A wooden block is suspended in a tank of fresh water using a string fixed to the bottom of the tank. The tension in the string is 805 N and the block has a volume of 0.425 m3. Determine the buoyant force experienced by the block from the water and the block's mass.
Students perform an experiment using a 2.00 kg metal block. They tie the block and immerse it in water. They weigh the stone while immersed in water and find its weight to be 11.3 N. Determine the least density of a liquid that will make the block float.
A solid cylinder of diameter 10 cm and height 25 cm is placed into the container. Oil of density 850 kg/m3 and water are placed in a container. The cylinder floats at the boundary of the two liquids with 8.0 cm of its length in water. Determine the mass and density of the cylinder.
A container is filled with water and oil of density 800 kg/m3. A cylindrical wooden block of diameter 12.0 cm and height 15 cm is floating at the interface of the two liquids. If 4.0 cm of the block is in water, determine the gauge pressure at the top and lower faces of the block.
A ball is tied to the bottom of a tank containing fresh water using a string. The ball's volume is 5.56 × 10-3 m3 while the tension in the string is 50.1 N. The thread is cut letting the ball float on the surface. At the moment the ball becomes stationary, determine the percentage of its volume submerged.
A block of ice forms in a pond during the winter. Determine the least volume of the block required to keep a 68.0 kg fisher holding a 5.00 kg load of their fishing gear without wetting their feet.
An impure metal block has a weight of 50.4 N in air. When the block is fully submerged in oil, the string tension required to keep it suspended in the oil is 33.0 N. Determine the volume and density of the block.