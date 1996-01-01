6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
(II) A 75-kg petty thief wants to escape from a third-story jail window. Unfortunately, a makeshift rope made of sheets tied together can support a mass of only 62 kg. How might the thief use this “rope” to escape? Give a quantitative answer.
