(III) The two masses shown in Fig. 4–57 are each initially 1.8 m above the ground, and the massless frictionless pulley is 4.8 m above the ground. What maximum height does the lighter object reach after the system is released? [Hint: First determine the acceleration of the lighter mass and then its velocity at the moment the heavier one hits the ground. This is its “launch” speed. Assume the mass doesn’t hit the pulley or the ceiling. Ignore the mass of the cord.]

<IMAGE>