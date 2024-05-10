16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
8:44 minutes
Problem 11.21
(III) Suppose a 65-kg person stands at the edge of a 9.8-m-diameter merry-go-round turntable that is mounted on frictionless bearings and has a moment of inertia of 1850 kg·m² . The turntable is at rest initially, but when the person begins running at a speed of 3.8 m/s (with respect to the turntable) around its edge, the turntable begins to rotate in the opposite direction. Calculate the angular velocity of the turntable.
