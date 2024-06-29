(II) A 4.2-m-diameter merry-go-round is rotating freely with an angular velocity of 0.80 rad/s. Its total moment of inertia is 1630 kg·m². Four people standing on the ground, each of mass 65 kg, suddenly step onto the edge of the merry-go-round.

(b) What if the people were on it initially and then jumped off in a radial direction (relative to the merry-go-round)?