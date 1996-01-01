Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The figure shows all the forces acting on an object. Which arrow could represent the acceleration of that object? Two forces share a start point. Force F sub 1 pulls down, and F sub 2 pulls to the right. F sub 1 is longer.

