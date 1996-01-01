2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 56 a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A baseball is hit almost straight up into the air with a speed of 22 m/s. Estimate
(a) how high it goes, and
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos