2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 58 b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The best rebounders in basketball have a vertical leap (that is, the vertical movement of a fixed point on their body) of about 120 cm.
(b) How long are they in the air?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos