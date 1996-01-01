2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs
Problem 2 85 2 1b
Open QuestionOpen Question
A police car at rest is passed by a speeder traveling at a constant 140 km/h. The police officer takes off in hot pursuit and catches up to the speeder in 850 m, maintaining a constant acceleration.
(a) Qualitatively plot the position vs. time graph for both cars from the police car's start to the catch-up point.
Calculate (b) how long it took the police officer to overtake the speeder,
3
