2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs
Problem 2.13a
(II) The position of a small object is given by 𝓍 = 27 + 10t ― 2t³, where t is in seconds and 𝓍 in meters.
(a) Plot 𝓍 as a function of t from t = 0 to t = 3.0 s.
