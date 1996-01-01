A +8.75-mC point charge is glued down on a horizontal frictionless table. It is tied to a -6.50-mC point charge by a light, nonconducting 2.50-cm wire. A uniform electric field of magnitude 1.85 * 10^8 N/C is directed parallel to the wire, as shown in Fig. E21.34.
(b) What would the tension be if both charges were negative?
