Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field (E) is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the vicinity of electric charges. It is defined mathematically as E = F/q, where F is the force acting on the charge and q is the magnitude of the charge. The direction of the electric field is away from positive charges and towards negative charges. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Superposition Principle The superposition principle states that the total electric field created by multiple point charges is the vector sum of the electric fields produced by each charge individually. This means that to find the electric field at a point due to several charges, one can calculate the electric field from each charge at that point and then add these vectorially, taking into account their directions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:32 03:32 Superposition of Sinusoidal Wave Functions