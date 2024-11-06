(II) In the capacitance bridge shown in Fig. 24–28, a voltage V₀ is applied and the variable capacitor C₁ is adjusted until there is zero voltage between points a and b as measured on the voltmeter ( •―v―•). Determine the unknown capacitance Cₓ if C₁ = 8.9 μF and the fixed capacitors have C₂ = 16.0 μF and C₃ = 4.8.μF No charge flows through the voltmeter when it reads zero.)

<IMAGE>