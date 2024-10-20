Apply the kinematic equation again to find the final velocity of the rock as it hits the bottom of the hole: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>v</mi><msup><mi>f</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> = <mi>v</mi><msup><mi>i</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> + 2<mi>a</mi><mi>d</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>v</mi><sub>i</sub></math> is now 0 m/s (at the maximum height), <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>a</mi></math> is 9.8 m/s², and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>d</mi></math> is the total displacement from the maximum height to the bottom of the hole.