Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free Fall Free fall refers to the motion of an object under the influence of gravity alone, with no other forces acting on it, such as air resistance. In this scenario, the object accelerates downward at a constant rate, approximately 9.81 m/s² near the Earth's surface. Understanding free fall is crucial for analyzing the motion of falling objects and their distance traveled over time.

Kinematic Equations Kinematic equations describe the relationships between an object's displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time. For an object in free fall starting from rest, the distance traveled in each second can be calculated using these equations. Specifically, the equation s = ut + (1/2)at² helps illustrate how distance increases with time, leading to the observation of increasing distances in odd integer ratios.