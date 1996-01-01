Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
8:35 minutes
Problem 2f
Textbook Question

A lead ball is dropped into a lake from a diving board 5.0 m above the water. After entering the water, it sinks to the bottom with a constant velocity equal to the velocity with which it hit the water. The ball reaches the bottom 3.0 s after it is released. How deep is the lake?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
8:36m

Watch next

Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.