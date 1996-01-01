Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsVertical Motion and Free Fall
12:04 minutes
Problem 2d
Textbook Question

A 1000 kg weather rocket is launched straight up. The rocket motor provides a constant acceleration for 16 s, then the motor stops. The rocket altitude 20 s after launch is 5100 m. You can ignore any effects of air resistance. What was the rocket’s acceleration during the first 16 s?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
8:36m

Watch next

Master Vertical Motion & Free Fall with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.