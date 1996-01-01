9. Work & Energy
Objects that rotate in air or water experience a torque due to drag. With quadratic drag, a drag torque that's negligible at low rpm quickly becomes significant as the rpm increases. Consider a square bar with cross section a x a and length L. It is rotating on an axle through its center at angular velocity ω in a fluid of density p. Assume that the drag coefficient C𝒹 is constant along the length of the bar. Find an expression for the magnitude of the drag torque on the bar. Hint: Begin by considering the drag force on a small piece of the bar of length dr at distance r from the axle.
