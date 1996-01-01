6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
You are driving home in your 860-kg car at 15 m/s. At a point 45 m from the beginning of an intersection, you see a green traffic light change to yellow, which you expect will last 4.0 s, and the distance to the far side of the intersection is 65 m (Fig. 4–71). <IMAGE>
(a) If you choose to accelerate, your car's engine will furnish a forward force of 1200 N. Will you make it completely through the intersection before the light turns red?
